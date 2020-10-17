Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Broadcast

Date: Monday, October 19

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: FOX or NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) vs Buffalo Bills (4-1) Game Preview

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

What kind of shape is Buffalo in after being rolled over by Tennessee in a strange Tuesday night game? The Bills continue to have turnover problems – giving it up three times and eight times on the season – and the running game just can’t get going.

The Bills have failed to hit the 100-yard mark three times and have yet to roll for over 112 yards. The bigger problem, though, is a secondary that’s getting hammered for big yards, timely throws, and is among the worst in the NFL at converting on third downs. However …

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

As bad as Buffalo was against the Titans, it still connected on its third down chances because it always connecting on its third down chances. The Bills lead the NFL on third downs, and even though KC can strike quickly, keeping Patrick Mahomes and company off the field is everything.

Derrick Henry came up with the highlight of the NFL season when he tossed Josh Norman aside, but the run defense hasn’t been all that bad. What’s been KC’s problem lately? The running game can’t get going – it hasn’t hit 100 yards in the last two games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

With Sammy Watkins out for a few weeks, here come the uptick in targets for Hardman. He has only been targeted six times in three career games, and in those games he managed 220 receiving yards and two TDs. This is his turn to be a part of the Patrick Mahomes big play rotation.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team gets over its bad outing faster? At home, Josh Allen improves on his bad Tuesday night with a huge game against a mediocre Chief secondary that’s giving up way too many big yards, the Bill run D will be great, and the team will get back on track in a thriller.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Kansas City 30

Kansas City -5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 5

