Iowa vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Purdue prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Network: BTN

Iowa (0-0) vs Purdue (0-0) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

Power, power, power.

There are a whole ton of new starting parts on both sides of the ball for the Hawkeyes, but QB Spencer Petras has the arm and the receiving corps to bomb away from the start. To start, though, Iowa can keep this simple …

Power away with the running game behind a terrific offensive line.

Left tackle Aleric Jackson leads a strong veteran front with a good rotation of backs to blast away on a suspect Boilermaker defensive front. Get that going, and the Iowa receiving corps should be able to hit home runs.

Why Purdue Will Win

Does Iowa have the secondary to hold up against the passing game that’s showing up to Ross-Ade on Saturday afternoon? Sort of, but not really.

Iowa always has a standard on defense that it always plays up to, but three starters are gone from the secondary, and there are just enough wholesale changes on the front seven to be a concern.

With Rondale Moore opting back in to what would’ve been a strong receiving corps even if he wasn’t back, here comes the fun. Jack Plummer is a veteran passer, the O line is full of experience, and the passing game will be fantastic.

What’s Going To Happen

How much does it matter that Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is out after testing positive for the coronavirus? Brian Brohm will step in and be the acting head man – he’ll be just fine – but can the Boilermakers hold up against the Iowa fronts? Can Iowa hold down the high-powered Purdue passing game?

Purdue has won two of the last three in the series, but Iowa will come up with a sharp day with a good enough offensive balance to dominate the tempo and the time of possession battle. The Boilermakers won’t be on the field enough.

Iowa vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Iowa 27, Purdue 23

Iowa -3, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

