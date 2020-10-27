Iowa vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs Northwestern prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Network: ESPN

Iowa (0-1) vs Northwestern (1-0) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

The Wildcats have an offense now.

After taking a year off from the whole scoring thing, the Wildcats took out its frustrations on a miserable Maryland team. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey threw for a sharp 212 yards and touchdown, to go along with a running game that cranked up 325 yards and four scores.

Northwestern was supposed to have a good defense, and it does, and the offensive line came into the season just fine, but if the skill guys really are that good, look out.

Iowa didn’t look the part yet. It struggled against Purdue’s passing game in the loss, it’s own air show didn’t click, and the offense sputtered in the second half with just three points in the loss.

Why Iowa Will Win

Iowa isn’t Maryland.

For all of the problems to come out of the 24-20 loss in West Lafayette, the run defense worked, the pass defense wasn’t all that bad, and part of the problem was a lack of sharpness from a Hawkeye team that’s usually a whole lot better than ten penalties and two fumbles in a road game against a slightly inferior team.

Again, there were issues, but the running game averaged well over five yards per carry and Spencer Petras didn’t have a miserable day – he just didn’t hit on the downfield passing game enough.

What’s Going To Happen

Yes, Northwestern was terrific against Maryland, but it looked and played that great because Maryland was just that bad. The Wildcats had something to do with that, but it helped that they didn’t get a lot of pushback.

Home field advantage is all relative at this point, but in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes will get past some of the misfires from last week and they should be a wee bit sharper. However, Northwestern will hold its own on the lines to keep this close throughout.

Iowa won’t lose two tight battles in a row.

Iowa vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Iowa 23, Northwestern 20

Iowa -2.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

