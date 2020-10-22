Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa State (3-1) vs Oklahoma State (3-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Iowa State Will Win

The offense has found its balance – but better.

It was well-balanced in the opener against Louisiana, but it wasn’t able to hit the 160-yard mark on the ground or through the air in the loss.

However, the offense hit 200 yards in both rushing and receiving against both TCU and Texas Tech, bombed away on Oklahoma, and had just enough of a running game to get by the Sooners.

The Cyclones are getting a good season so far out of the offensive line, Brock Purdy has hit 74% of his passes in two of the last three games, and on the other side, the run defense has been a rock. No one has been able to get to 120 yards on the ground so far – stop the run, stop Oklahoma State.

But …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Oklahoma State rushing attack leads the Big 12, but it has the benefit of the 295-yard day against the Kansas free-space in the mix. Even so, the Cowboys can run.

Best of all, with the easy win a few weeks ago, and with all of the time off, QB Spencer Sanders has had time to heal his injured ankle. At the very least, he’ll be a part of a rotation for an O that should be able to hit the Cyclones in a variety of ways.

Sanders was good in last year’s win over the Cyclones – 249 passing yards, two scores, lots of big plays – and now he gets to step into a tuned up team whose defense has allowed just 27 points in three games.

Oklahoma State leads the nation in third down defensive stops – teams are only converting 17% of their chances – and the team appears ready to bust out with the time off.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Is this for a spot in the Big 12 Championship?

Iowa State still has to play Texas, but win this, and it’s going to be an odds-on favorite to get in. But Oklahoma State will pitch a gem.

No, the Cowboys haven’t played up to its overall talent level yet – including the layup over Kansas – and it’s about to get hit hard in the secondary by Brock Purdy and the Cyclone passing game, but it starts now.

This is when Oklahoma State starts to really look like the team everyone liked so much this offseason.

– College Football Predictions, Schedule, Week 8

Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 23

Bet on Iowa State vs Oklahoma State with BetMGM

Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Chase, Who’s Alive?