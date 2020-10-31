Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: CBS

Indianapolis Colts (4-2) vs Detroit Lions (3-3) Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

The takeaways keep on coming.

Detroit isn’t a turnover machine or anything, but here comes an Indy D that came up with ten takeaways in the last five games.

The production might not be consistent, but the lines are still great, the defense continues to be outstanding – it’s the second-best in the league – and now the offense is going against a defense that allows a whole lot of first downs. Indy will keep the chains moving.

Why Detroit Will Win

What happened to the Indianapolis running game?

It has an amazing offensive line and Jonathan Taylor to handle the work, but the ground attack has gotten progressively less productive in each of the last five games. Detroit’s run defense has stepped it up over the last few weeks.

It helped to play Jacksonville and Atlanta, but the D has been stronger, it has taken the ball away seven times in the last four games, and the team has won three of its last four games by allowing fewer than 24 points in all three.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Encouragingly, Taylor enjoyed his most prolific receiving day against the Bengals before the bye, catching all four of his targets for 55 yards. Although the Colts remain committed to getting other RBs involved, Taylor is the clear alpha male – he’s fresh-legged enough to push past 100 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is finding ways to survive and win games – like the miraculous comeback victory over Atlanta – but now it’s going to have problems with the Indianapolis lines. It won’t be anything pretty, but the Colts will keep things moving with a balanced attack to grind their way to a win.

Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 27, Detroit 23

Indianapolis -3, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

