Indiana vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Indiana vs Rutgers prediction and game preview.

Indiana vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: BTN

Indiana (1-0) vs Rutgers (1-0) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Let’s just slow it all down with the Rutgers love for a moment.

The Scarlet Knight offense still isn’t working. It only came up with 276 yards in the win over Michigan State, the ground game averaged under three yards per carry, and the three turnovers were overshadowed by the seven giveaways by the Spartans.

Indiana might not have been great offensively in the win over Penn State, but it came through when it needed to. It has the offensive weapons that weren’t able to get rolling against the Nittany Lion D, but QB Michael Penix Jr., RB Stevie Scott – who scored two touchdowns – and the strong receiving corps are all better than the stats last week.

But …

Why Rutgers Will Win

Give credit to the Scarlet Knight defense for getting the job done in the win over Michigan State.

The offense might not have been great, but it didn’t have to be thanks to a D that came up with opportunity after opportunity with seven takeaways. It came up with three sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and it kept rolling all game long in the Spartan backfield.

No, the Rutgers D isn’t as good as Penn State’s, but the Indiana offense didn’t do a whole lot of anything until the very end last week – coming up with just 211 yards in all and 41 on the ground.

Rutgers should own the time of possession battle, and it should be able to bring up another good enough defensive performance to keep this close.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State, Michigan … Rutgers and Indiana? Power players all in the Big Ten East?

At the end of this, one of them will still be on top of the standings. Rutgers might be a whole lot better under Greg Schiano, a whole lot more aggressive, and the defense might be stronger, but the offense still has to prove it can work.

The Indiana offense will give it up twice to allow for a few short fields for the Scarlet Knights, but there won’t be the seven given up needed to pull this off.

Indiana vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Indiana 30, Rutgers 17

Indiana -12, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

