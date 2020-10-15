Independents Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Independents

By 2 hours ago

Independent college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 4-8, Point Total: 8-4

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Friday, October 16

BYU at Houston

9:30 ESPN
Line: BYU -5, o/u: 62.5
Saturday, October 17

Liberty at Syracuse

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -3, o/u: 52.5
Army at UTSA

1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -8, o/u: 50
UMass at Georgia Southern

4:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia Southern -31, o/u: 63
