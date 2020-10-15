Independents Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Independent college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 4-8, Point Total: 8-4
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Friday, October 16
BYU at Houston
9:30 ESPN
Line: BYU -5, o/u: 62.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
THE CUT: BYU vs UTSA#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/M8QPZzo6uk
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 15, 2020
Saturday, October 17
Liberty at Syracuse
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -3, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Army at UTSA
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -8, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM
UMass at Georgia Southern
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia Southern -31, o/u: 63
– Bet on this at BetMGM