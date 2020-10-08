Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs Tulane Green Wave prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 8

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

Houston (0-0) vs Tulane (2-1) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

Houston certainly had time to rest up and prepare.

Rice … no.

at Washington State … no.

at Memphis … North Texas … no, no.

The Cougars have had to sit around for more than a month to finally kick off its season, and considering the interesting move by head coach Dana Holgorsen to – after the first four games – make the 2019 season about preparing for 2020, it’s been a long, long time since the program has had to wait.

The passing game has a whole lot of good parts, the offensive line should be terrific, and the defense is loaded with veterans.

Let’s just say this group is salty and ready to go.

Tulane hasn’t had to face any sort of passing game like it’s about to deal with. South Alabama threw for 321 yards in the opener, and Southern Miss threw for 299 – both Green Wave wins – but those two don’t have the weapons in the receiving corps the Cougars are about to bring.

Marquez Stevenson is a next-level talent, but he’s not along with almost all the top targets from last year returning for Clayton Tune to throw to.

Why Tulane Will Win

The Houston defense has a long way to go from the late part of last year to merely be okay.

There’s experience with most of the top tacklers returning, but is the team really in game shape? It’s been one of the big issues for teams early this season – conditioning. Tulane not only has three games under its belt, but it had two weeks to rest up after hanging 66 on Southern Miss.

The Green Wave might have a few quarterback issues after Keon Howard was replaced by Michael Pratt in the win over Southern Miss, but the ground attack is rolling with 882 yards and 14 scores in three games.

Forget about hammering the ball – the Green Wave offense will work on the outside and see if the Cougars can run.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Tulane be patient? It’s managed to be a second half team so far – for the most part – as it takes a little while for the machine to warm up. Houston has to get up early, strike, and try to hang on for dear life late as Tulane’s fitness will be a factor.

Houston will have to come up with a late stop to hang on, and it’ll get it in a fun battle with wild mood swings.

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Houston 34, Tulane 27

Houston -6.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

