Houston vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Navy prediction and game preview.

Houston vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Network: CBS Sports Network

Houston (1-1) vs Navy (3-2) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Houston offense is working.

The team might have had issues against a BYU team that’s on a roll, and there were way too many turnover problems in the opener against Tulane, but QB Clayton Tune has been terrific, and the receiving corps has rolled from the start.

As explosive as the Cougars might be, they’re controlling the clock, too. They’ve held on to the ball for close to 33 minutes a game so far – Navy is cooked if it doesn’t dominate the clock and the tempo.

Navy is starting to play better, but the defense is getting rolled by everyone’s ground game – the Cougars can move on the ground, too. But …

Why Navy Will Win

Navy’s ground attack is starting to work now.

The bad performance against BYU to kick things off is a distant memory, and the loss to Air Force was ugly. However, the running game worked against everyone else.

In three of the last four games, the Midshipmen have hit the 200-yard rushing mark. That’s good, but not special for this offense. It has been good enough, the downfield passing game leads the nation in yards per completion and should be able to take advantage of its opportunities to hit the Cougar secondary that cheats up to deal with the ground game.

What’s Going To Happen

Will home field matter for Navy? Yeah, just a little bit.

However, Houston is too explosive, the passing game is too good, and the defensive front that held up well against BYU in last week’s loss won’t get ripped up by the Midshipmen. Navy will get behind, and while it was able to come back against Tulane early in the year, it won’t have the ability to come up with the big drives late.

Houston vs Navy Prediction, Line

Houston 36, Navy 27

Houston -14.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

