Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: CBS

Houston (1-4) vs Tennessee (4-0) Game Preview

Why Houston Texans Will Win

Can Tennessee really do that again? It managed to be razor-sharp in its win over Buffalo after barley practicing the week before, but the running game was just okay, and Ryan Tannehill was fantastic.

The team is just that good, but Houston’s run defense is coming off of its best game of the season, and the offense finally opened it up under interim head man Romeo Crennel. Here comes the downfield passing, and here comes the offense like it’s supposed to be, coming off of its first 400+ yard game of teh season. But …

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Again, Tennessee was fantastic. Derrick Henry was held in relative check by the Bills, and he still came up with two touchdowns. Three turnovers made the game a relative blowout, No one’s doing a whole lot of harping on it, but the Titans are 4-0 and getting better and better as the season goes on. They aren’t making mistakes – just one turnover so far – and the Texan D is dead last in the NFL in takeaways.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Will Fuller, Houston

Whenever the injury-prone Fuller is healthy, you’re honor-bound to start him. Not counting the bizarre disaster against Baltimore in Week 2, Fuller has been targeted an average of 8.5 times per game and scored a TD in three straight weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston might be playing a whole lot better, and it’s a lot to ask for Tennessee to be as tight as it was against the Bills, but the offensive balance will be there for the Titans to get to 5-0 with Henry taking over against the soft Texan defensive front.

Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 30, Houston 23

Tennessee -3.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

