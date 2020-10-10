Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

Houston Texans (0-4) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

What went so wrong for Houston in the Bill O’Brien era – at least this year? The Texans weren’t taking the ball away, and the offense wasn’t moving the chains.

There was an excuse over a brutal first three games against some of the NFL’s elite teams, but struggling against the Minnesota Vikings was too much to overcome. Jacksonville’s passing game will keep on coming against a Texan pass D that has yet to pick off a pass. But …

Why Houston Texans Will Win

The change of head coaches should provide a spark into a team that’s far better than it’s 0-4 record – even though you are what your record is. Jacksonville’s pass defense is mediocre, teams are able to crank out long drives, and this is when Deshaun Watson is going to start bombing away down the field field. The Jaguars are allowing eight yards per pass, and Watson and Will Fuller will take advantage of that.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Will Fuller, Houston

With Romeo Crennel in as the new head man, look for a rejuvenated Watson to respond immediately with a huge performance. When Watson has big games, Fuller has big box scores. Fuller is the monster play here in what promises to be a high-scoring game.

What’s Going To Happen

This will look like the Houston offense we’ve all been waiting for. The ground game still won’t be anything great – it’s currently last in the NFL in rushing – but Watson will go off for a. passing game that will hit the 300-yard mark for the first time this season.

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Houston 31, Jacksonville 23

Houston -5.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

