Hawaii vs Wyoming Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs Wyoming prediction and game preview.
Hawaii vs Wyoming Broadcast
Date: Friday, October 30
Game Time: 9:45 ET
Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY
Network: FS1
Hawaii (1-0) vs Wyoming (0-1) Game Preview
Why Hawai’i Will Win
Hawaii has a … running game?
The 323 yards put up on Fresno State in the season-opening 34-19 win were the most by the program since putting up 344 in a win over Nevada back on early October of 2016.
QB Chevan Cordeiro ripped off several big runs, Miles Reed came up with a 109-yard day, and the program known for its high-powered passing game was consistently good for a full four quarters.
But the pieces are still there to throw.
Nevada’s Carson Strong bombed away for 420 yards and four scores in the overtime win over Wyoming last week, and now it’s up to Hawaii to be adaptable.
Why Wyoming Will Win
25ish degrees.
It’s supposed to be about 80 in Honolulu when the ball is kicked off in Laramie, where the temperature should be somewhere around the mid-to-high 20s.
Hawaii is still Hawaii and should be able to throw enough to matter, but the running game that worked so well last week should have problems against a Wyoming defensive front that did a great job of getting into the Nevada backfield and allowed just 76 rushing yards.
This is still a good Cowboy defense – it’s a whole lot better than it looked in the loss – and the team should do a far better job of controlling the clock.
What’s Going To Happen
Wyoming should be a whole lot better at home – chalk up last week to a bad opener.
However, Hawaii was terrific in the opener under new head coach Todd Graham with enough tweaks to dominate Fresno State on the road. It’ll be able to run well again, and the talent is still there from last year’s great Rainbow Warrior team to make this a fight, but Wyoming will go back to being Wyoming in Laramie.
Hawaii vs Wyoming Prediction, Line
Wyoming 26, Hawaii 24
Wyoming -1, o/u: 59.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
