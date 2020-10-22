Hawaii vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs Fresno State prediction and game preview.

Hawaii vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

Network: Stadium

Hawaii (0-0) vs Fresno State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Hawaii Will Win

The show goes on.

The passing game might not be quite as high-flying under new head coach Todd Graham, but it’ll still be front and center for an offense with a whole lot of explosive weapons for QB Chevan Cordeiro to work with.

Transfer Rico Bussey is a true No. 1 as part of a revamped group that will push a Fresno State secondary that has to replace a few key parts. Also, with all five starters expected back, the offensive line should be a plus for a running game that will be utilized a whole lot more under the new coaching staff. However …

Why Fresno State Will Win

Fresno State’s offense should be a lot more interesting under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Fresno State defense has been great over the last few years, and the O will work around RB Ronnie Rivers, but new starting QB Jake Haener – a transfer from Washington – will push the ball down the field more than last year’s offense did.

However, this will be about the Fresno State running game. The Hawaii defensive front couldn’t stop the run last season, and it doesn’t have the experience in place to be great from the start. Overall, the Rainbow Warrior defense needs a bit too much work without a bit of a warm-up.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect Fresno State to start being interesting on offense again.

The defense will still be okay, but as long as the offensive line is at least passable, it’ll control the game throughout with its experience and toughness battering away in the second half.

Hawaii vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 30, Hawaii 23

Fresno State -4, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

