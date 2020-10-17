Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (4-0) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Packers have the balance needed to keep the Tampa Bay defense on its heels. The Buc run defense might be the best in the NFL at the moment, but Green Bay has the ability do a little of everything right, it’s getting healthy again, and it leads the league in giveaways – the Packers have yet to give up the ball.

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

The Buccaneers continue to get the passing game going just fine. It might not be a high-flying thrill show so far with all of the injuries, but that’s starting to change with Chris Godwin back in the mix. The Green Bay secondary has been fine, but nothing special allowing 218 or more yards per game. Can the ground game go? The Bucs are 2-0 when running for 115 yards or more, and Green Bay has allowed more than that in two of its four games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay

Welcome back, Davante. He missed 2+ games with a hamstring problem, and now he should be close to 100%. This should be a bit of a shootout, and now that Aaron Rodgers has his guy back, look out.

What’s Going To Happen

This is the game for Tampa Bay to establish itself as a true player in the NFC after last week’s clunker against Chicago. It’s had the extra time to prepare to counterbalance Green Bay’s week off, it’s going to hit on more third downs than it did against the Bears, and …

The Packer offense will be too effective and too explosive against a D that hasn’t seen an offense with these parts since losing to a healthy New Orleans to start the season.

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 30, Tampa Bay 28

Green Bay -1, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 5

