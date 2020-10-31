Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (5-1) vs Minnesota Vikings (1-5) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Green Bay fired at will in the opener.

Minnesota might have put up a few late yards and points, but Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal in the 43-34 win that wasn’t even that close.

The passing game continues to be tremendous, the running game was good enough without Aaron Jones, and the Minnesota pass defense hasn’t been a whole lot better.

Rodgers is about to throw for 300 yards again and keep the chains moving at will.

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota might not do a whole lot of things right defensively, but it’s strong on third downs. It gives up too many big plays, but getting Rodgers off the field is everything this week.

Green Bay does a lot of things right defensively, but taking the ball away isn’t one of them. There have been four takeaways spread out over the season, but not enough to make all that much of a huge difference. Kirk Cousins might throw way too many picks, but the offense has been entertaining and the running game is usually fine.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay

No one on the Vikings roster is capable of covering Adams. He had a monster 13-catch, 196-yard, 2 TD performance last week against the Texans, and he rocked the Vikings in Week 1. Even if Minnesota focuses on him, it shouldn’t matter fantasy-wise.

What’s Going To Happen

Aaron Jones ripped the Vikings to shreds in the first game and he’s out – it won’t matter all that much. Minnesota’s offense is making way too many mistakes with 12 giveaways so far, and Green Bay will get two takeaways in a game for the first time this season.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Green Bay 34, Minnesota 23

Green Bay -6, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

