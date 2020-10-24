Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (4-1) vs Houston Texans (1-5) Game Preview

Why Green Bay Will Win

Houston just can’t stop teams from moving the ball in key moments. the defense is finally coming up with takeaways, but that’s not the norm until the last two games. The pass defense just made Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill look like Dan Marino, and that’s when Derrick Henry wasn’t busy running wild. Coming off a clunker, Green Bay’s offense is about to have some fun again, but …

Why Houston Will Win

How healthy is Aaron Jones? If he’s not out, the star Packer running back will be limited at best with a leg injury. It’s the other side of the ball that Houston should shine, with the passing game that’s heating up after the change in head coaches – Deshaun Watson has thrown for 290 yards or more in each of the last three games and over 300 in the last two. The Green Bay D is good, but it’ll give up yards through the air.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Will Fuller, Houston

The real players to watch are in the Green Bay backfield to see who can carry the mail against the NFL’s worst run defense. But in this, Houston needs Fuller to stay hot to have any sort of hope. He’s staying healthy, and he’s hitting the home runs with two 100-yard days in the last three and a touchdown catch in each of the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to have two bad games in a row. After getting trucked 38-10 by Tampa Bay, here comes the Green Bay offense as it dominates with the same balance and pop that Tennessee did last week.

Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Green Bay 34, Houston 23

Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

