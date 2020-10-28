Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia (3-1) vs Kentucky (2-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Georgia Will Win

The Kentucky offense has stopped working.

Oh sure, it had its fun against Auburn and Ole Miss to start the season, but things stared to sputter against Mississippi State, and it hasn’t been pretty over the last three games with fewer than 300 yards in each on, including 145 yards in last week’s loss to Missouri.

And now it gets to deal with a nasty Georgia defense that got two weeks off to rest up after getting whacked around by Alabama.

The UK passing game – the worst in the SEC – failed to hit 100 yards in two of the last three games, and now it has to deal with the fourth-best run defense in the country.

As long as Georgia doesn’t screw up, it shouldn’t have a problem. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky is strong at forcing mistakes.

The six interceptions against Mississippi State were a big deal, but the Wildcats followed it up with four takeaways against Tennessee. The secondary couldn’t do enough against Mizzou, but if it starts forcing the takeaways, then things play into the team’s style.

Stetson Bennett has been a fun story … right up until he hit 18-of-40 passes with three picks against Bama.

UK might be struggling on offense, but it’s not throwing picks, the D is second in the SEC in points allowed, and there aren’t enough flags thrown to be a problem.

Kentucky won’t beat itself.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia has won ten straight in the series and should make it 11th in a row without too much of a problem. A Bulldog team that had to sit and stew on that Bama loss for the last two weeks will come out hot and the D will take care of the rest.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Georgia vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Georgia 27, Kentucky 12

Bet on Georgia vs Kentucky with BetMGM

Georgia -13, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule