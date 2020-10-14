Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Alabama prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Georgia (3-0) vs Alabama (3-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Georgia Will Win

Georgia didn’t get the memo that no one in the SEC is playing any defense this year.

The Bulldogs lead the nation in run defense, are second in total defense just behind a Houston team that played one game, and it’s been able to clamp down when needed in each of the first three games.

Arkansas and Tennessee were each in their respective games against the Dawgs, and then up came the wall in the second halves, and both games were over.

On the other side, how is it that Georgia is able to get by with Stetson Bennett at quarterback? He’s not making mistakes, he’s hitting the downfield throws that Jake Fromm didn’t last year, and he’s getting a whole lot of time to work behind a line that’s doing a terrific job so far.

The Alabama secondary has been toasted way too easily so far getting hammered for 322 passing yards per game and coming off a rough day getting ripped up by the Ole Miss attack.

However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Alabama Will Win

Yes, the Georgia defense has been outstanding, but after dealing with fine Arkansas, Auburn, and Tennessee offenses, get ready for a whole other level of offensive fabulousness.

The Tide put away the Missouri and Texas A&M games early on and coasted, and last week against the Rebels, the attack was unstoppable after a few empty drives in the first quarter. Bama leads the nation averaging 51 points per game and is third in the country in yards.

Georgia might have the defense, but doesn’t have the offense to keep up if the Tide offense gets going early?

Mac Jones is playing like a Heisman candidate – hitting 80% of his passes for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns.

Najee Harris is playing like a Heisman candidate – running for 347 yards and ten touchdowns and catching seven passes.

DeVonta Smith might be the best wide receiver in the country, if it’s not Jaylen Waddle.

However …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia knows what it’s doing.

It’s great at controlling the clock, letting the defense take over games, making teams play at its level. Is Bennett up to the job?

Yeah, and it still won’t be enough.

Georgia will come up with more than enough stops to keep this from ever getting out of hand, and this certainly won’t be the Bama-Ole Miss game with haymakers being traded, but after last week the Tide defense will be better and the offense will still be the offense.

Georgia, though, will have its chances to come through, but it’ll settle for a few second half field goals when it’ll need touchdowns.

By the way, this might be the first of three meetings – these two could hook up in the SEC Championship and again in the College Football Playoff. Both of them are just that good.

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 27, Georgia 23

Bet on Georgia vs Alabama with BetMGM

Alabama -6, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)