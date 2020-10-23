Georgia State vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Troy prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

Network: ESPNU

Georgia State (1-2) vs Troy (3-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The offense has been absolutely devastating.

You want balance? The Panthers have rushed for 739 yards and thrown for 748, and best of all, it has been consistent.

They were able to throw all over the place in last week’s loss to Arkansas State, and they ran for over 220 yards in each of the three games. Now they get to crank it all up against a Troy defense that was destroyed by BYU and last week couldn’t handle Eastern Kentucky.

The Panther defense hasn’t been a rock, but it’s among the best in the nation on third downs coming from an active line that’s outstanding at getting into the backfield, but …

Why Troy Will Win

The Troy offense has been explosive, too.

It couldn’t get going against BYU, but the passing game has been great over the last two weeks and not it gets to take target practice on the Georgia State D.

Yeah, the Panthers do a whole lot of things right defensively, but its secondary can’t seem to slow anyone down. The numbers are skewed thanks to last week’s firefight with Arkansas State, but allowing 355 yards a game through the air isn’t an aberration.

Troy might not be consistent, but when it’s on, it can bomb away with anyone in the Sun Belt.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Troy do anything against a good team? It’s 3-1, but Middle Tennessee, Texas State and Eastern Kentucky doesn’t mean this is anything to get too fired up over.

Georgia State hasn’t had a whole lot of luck, but the offense is too dangerous and too good. It’ll be a fun and wild offensive show – Georgia State doesn’t know how to do anything different – with the Panthers better equipped to keep things moving no matter how it needs to.

Georgia State vs Troy Prediction, Line

Georgia State 38, Troy 31

Troy -2.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

