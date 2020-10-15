Georgia State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia State vs Arkansas State prediction and game preview.

Georgia State vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 15

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN

Georgia State (1-1) vs Arkansas State (2-2) Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The ground game has been fantastic so far.

It was hot early on last year – running for 200 yards or more in eight of the first nine games – but failed to hit 200 the rest of the way, not giving it up with 199 in the bowl loss to Wyoming. It’s 2-for-2 so far at getting to two bills this year.

Destin Coates has been great with two straight 100-yard games as the workhorse, and Cornelious Brown is settling into the starting quarterback gig. The offense has been fun, but the defense has stepped it up, at least on third downs.

The Panthers are only allowing teams to hit 26% of their third down chances, and Arkansas State hasn’t been automatic at moving the chains.

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves are still cranking up the offense – they’re second in the Sun Belt – but the defense isn’t holding up its end of the bargain. However, it’s taking the ball away forcing three turnovers in each of the last two games.

Georgia State’s defense is allowing too many yards through the air, and the Arkansas State quarterbacks are rolling. Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher are each able to move the offense, and they each have an emerging superstar to throw to.

WR Jonathan Adams has been brilliant with six catches or more in every game with a 101-yard game last week against Central Arkansas and five touchdowns overall.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Arkansas State defense show up enough to pull this off? It got rolled by Memphis and Coastal Carolina, held up late against Kansas State, and now it has to deal with a dangerous Georgia State attack.

Being at home will help. This is Georgia State’s first road game, the ASU passing attack will hit 300 yards, and this should be almost as fun a game as the Coastal Carolina win over Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Georgia State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 34, Georgia State 30

Arkansas State -3.5, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

