Georgia Southern vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs UMass prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs UMass Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPN2

Georgia Southern (2-1) vs UMass (0-0) Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

After a disastrous 2019, what should work for a UMass team that’s just getting started?

The offensive line is full of veterans and has enough size to be able to provide a wee bit of a push. Pass protection was a major problem, but the receiving corps is in play to be a problem for a Georgia Southern defense that’s giving up close to 300 passing yards per game.

Can the Minutemen slow down the Eagle running game? A whole lot of defensive parts are back, the experience is there to see a bit of an instant improvement, and there’s been a whole lot of time to prepare for what’s coming.

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Eagles are getting the ground game working like they need it to. It’s not controlling the clock, but it’s coming off a 340-yard rushing day in the win over ULM, the defense is doing a decent job of taking the ball away, and after three games, it’s going to be in football shape and UMass won’t be.

UMass has to do a whole lot to be night-and-day better than it was last year on the lines. The defense was among the worst in the nation, allowing 320 rushing yards or more in five of the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

UMass is going to need a while to get everything going. It’s not going to be pretty against a Georgia Southern team that’s had a hard time in three tight battles to start the season. The Eagle running game should blow past 300 yards in an easy win.

Georgia Southern vs UMass Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 45, UMass 20

Georgia Southern -31.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

