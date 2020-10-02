Georgia Southern vs ULM Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern Eagles vs ULM Warhawks prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs ULM Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

Network: ESPN+

Georgia Southern (1-1) vs ULM (0-3) Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

ULM has been a total disaster.

The Warhawks aren’t getting enough offensively – coming up with 200 yards or fewer in two of the three games – but the real problem is a defense that’s not getting off the field and can’t stop the run.

The defensive front isn’t generating any pressure, and it’s getting hammered allowing 788 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in three games, giving up 5.3 yards per carry.

Yeah, but the Army game is in there – that offense always skews everyone’s run D stats. But that’s what Georgia Southern does.

The Eagle aren’t as strong on the ground as the Knights, but it’s been on so far with 476 rushing yards in the first two games, and the passing attack showed up against Louisiana.

Why ULM Will Win

The Warhawks have to open it up a bit more.

The passing game hasn’t been too bad – it’s hitting 65% of its chances – and as long as the turnovers stop after giving it up five times so far, it’s going to start staying in games.

Converting a third down try would be nice.

ULM was 0-of-11 against UTEP and is converting just 21% of the time on the year. Teams are converting on close to 46% of their chances against the Georgia Southern defense.

What’s Going To Happen

ULM just isn’t scoring enough.

Georgia Southern struggled through the first few games after suffering coronavirus issues, but it was still able to push a great Louisiana team. ULM might be at home, but it’s still not going to get the offense going enough to offset the 275 rushing yards from the Georgia Southern O.

Georgia Southern vs ULM Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 34, ULM 20

Georgia Southern -20.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

