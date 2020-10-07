Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Texas A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

Network: ESPN

Florida (2-0) vs Texas A&M (1-1) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Texas A&M secondary hasn’t been a rock so far.

Mac Jones went full Tua with a 435-yard passing day with four scores last week in Alabama’s win over the Aggies, hitting on big play after big play. That’s one thing, but letting Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals connect on 69% of his throws – he struggled way too much against LSU the following week – is a problem.

Welcome to Kyle Trask.

He doesn’t have as many passing yards as Joe Burrow did through the first two games of 2019, but he has one more touchdown pass, completing 72% of his throws for 684 yards and ten scores with just one pick in the first two games.

Kyle Pitts has already locked up the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end with 12 catches for 227 yards and six touchdowns in the first two weeks. He and his quarterback are about to give the Aggies some huge problems.

However …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Come on, Kellen Mond, let’s do this already.

The senior quarterback has to rise up and be special for the Aggies to be any sort of a factor in the SEC, and while he threw for 318 yards and three scores last week against Alabama, most of the production came too late.

The Florida secondary sharpened up a bit against South Carolina – there weren’t as many big plays allowed or downfield shots as Ole Miss came up with the week before – but it was still hardly the rock it’s supposed to be.

The Gator run defense hasn’t been anything special, either.

For an Aggie offense that hasn’t gotten off the ground yet, this is the week to crank up the production.

What’s Going To Happen

Trask and the Florida offense have been just that good. The line is giving Trask time to let the deep plays develop, and the receivers are making things happen when they get the ball on the move.

No, the defense hasn’t been good enough, but the pass rush is there to bother Mond. It’ll be a shootout early, but the Gators will be steadier later.

Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Florida 38, Texas A&M 27

Florida -6.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

