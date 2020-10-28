Florida vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Missouri prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:30

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Network: SEC Network

Florida (2-1) vs Missouri (2-2) Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Missouri is doing a really, really nice job of controlling the tempo.

The running game keeps on improving – doing better each successive week so far – and the passing attack has hit the 200-yard mark in each of the first four games. It all equals an offense that’s moving the chains well, has an efficient passing game, and is great at controlling the clock.

That mattered last week against a team like Kentucky that has to own the clock and dominate the action. Mizzou held the ball for over 43 minutes.

Florida strikes quickly and operates with a good pace, and now it’s up to the Mizzou defense to slow that down. That comes with third down conversion – Florida’s defense is uncharacteristically miserable at getting off the field, allowing teams to convert 59% of their chances.

Why Florida Will Win

The passing game is an absolute killer.

The loss to Texas A&M and the COVID issues took away the momentum and any discussion of Florida and Kyle Trask as really, really big deal, but the Georgia game is the week after this. Pull this off, and then the hype will ramp up.

If you want to argue that Trask is playing better than any quarterback in college football, you wouldn’t be totally wrong.

He has completed 72% of his passes for close to 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns with a pick, coming deep and playing a consistent style that keeps on moving things along.

Missouri’s all-around pass defense stats aren’t awful, but it helps that Kentucky completely bonked last week and couldn’t do anything. Alabama and LSU fired at will.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much will Florida’s COVID issues throw things off?

Missouri isn’t going to be an easy out, and the Gator defense has a strange problem of keeping teams in the game, but Trask and the offense will be way too good. The Tigers will have a good moment or two, but not enough of them to keep up.

Florida vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Florida 38, Missouri 23

Florida -13.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

