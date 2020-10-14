Florida vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs LSU prediction and game preview.

Florida vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida (2-1) vs LSU (1-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why LSU Will Win

To get ugly and put a global pandemic into football terms – is Florida okay? Not only is it coming off the tough loss at Texas A&M, but it’s had enough of a COVID outbreak to shut down team facilities this week.

LSU might be having a whole slew of issues, but what is it doing well?

The defensive front is getting behind the line, the run defense has been solid, and the D – for all of its problems – has been able to take the ball away nine times in the first three games.

Lost in the 1-2 start is that 1) the Tigers are closer than it might seem to being 3-0, and 2) Myles Brennan has been great, throwing for 337 yards or more in each of the first three games with 11 touchdowns and three picks. The passing game is keeping the team alive, and now it gets to hit up a Gator defense that’s getting torched for 331 yards per game.

Brennan has been great at cranking up the yards, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Florida Will Win

As good as Brennan has been, LSU can’t keep things moving. It’s dead last in the SEC on third downs, going 0-for-10 in last week’s loss to Missouri and converting just nine of 39 chances overall on the year.

The Tiger offense can’t afford a service break against Kyle Trask and the Gator O.

Just when it seemed like the 623 passing yards and five touchdowns allowed to KJ Costello in the LSU loss to Mississippi State seemed like an aberration, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak went off for 406 yards and four scores and hit on big play after big play down the field.

Trask has been Heisman-worthy, connecting on 72% of his passes for 996 yards and 14 scores with a pick. The offensive line is giving him plenty of time to work against an LSU secondary with superstar corner Derek Stingley fighting through an ankle injury.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

What’s Going To Happen

Will Florida even be able to go? Assuming the game is still on and things won’t take an awful turn, expect yet another wild and crazy 2020 SEC shootout with both teams hitting the 300-yard passing mark with ease.

Florida will be sharper, it’ll be stronger on the lines, and it’ll be far, far better on third downs.

Florida vs LSU Prediction, Line

Florida 37, LSU 26

Bet on Florida vs LSU with BetMGM

Florida -13, o/u: 71.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)