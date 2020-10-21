Florida State vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ESPN3

Florida State (2-3) vs Louisville (1-4) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Now was that so hard?

Florida State got the running game rolling against a real team – cranking out 241 yards in the win over North Carolina – and the defense was able to hold on late.

The offensive line that’s been such a problem over the last several years and the first part of the season still isn’t great, but at least it’s not a complete disaster anymore. On the flip side, the Louisville offensive front is among the worst in the nation at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

The Cardinal offense is starting to sputter, there are too many giveaways, and the D isn’t taking the ball away like it needs to. However …

Why Louisville Will Win

Louisville has a … defense?

It’s one of the strangest parts of the the ACC season so far. The Cardinal offense is just okay, but the defense is among the best in the conference. It’s not exactly a brick wall, but outside of the problems in the loss to Miami, it’s been able to hold up well enough to get by.

Florida State might have been able to pull off the shocker against North Carolina, and it might have been decent against Notre Dame, but there’s no pass rush, the secondary isn’t good enough, and there are way too many penalties and little mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

All of a sudden, FSU appears to have a different look and feel with Jordan Travis at quarterback. James Blackman wasn’t the problem, but he doesn’t move, and Travis does – that’s why the Seminole offensive line all of a sudden doesn’t look so awful.

But Louisville is finally back at home.

The Cardinals had a three-game road trip that didn’t exactly go well, but watch for the offense to perk up just a little bit after a rough run. The secondary will come through when needed more often than FSU’s will.

Florida State vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 27, Florida State 24

Louisville -5.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

