Florida Atlantic vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs UTSA prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs UTSA Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: Stadium

Florida Atlantic (1-1) vs. UTSA (4-3) Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

Florida Atlantic isn’t able to get it all going yet.

The running game didn’t work against Marshall, the passing attack didn’t work against Charlotte, and the offense as a whole has been way too inconsistent.

UTSA has seven games under its belt, and FAU has just two. The Roadrunners have a bigger body of work, they showed offensive balance over the last few weeks, and the defensive front is doing its part to get behind the line and be disruptive.

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

At some point, this is all going to work for the Owls.

There’s talent in place for Willie Taggart to work with, but the offense just isn’t able to get it all working. Don’t judge the team by the loss to Marshall – the Thundering Herd are playing like the star of Conference USA.

The defense is doing a decent job of getting off the field, and the run defense has been fantastic. UTSA might be balanced, but the production starts by stopping the team’s ground game.

UTSA has been able to come up big in key moments with takeaways, but FAU leads the conference in turnover margin, with the caveat that it’s only been two games.

What’s Going To Happen

Here’s where we see what Florida Atlantic is.

The Charlotte game was one the team should’ve won, and it did. The Marshall game was supposed to be a loss, and it was.

The Roadrunners are having a solid season, and they really are able to keep things moving offensively in any way it needs to, but they’re not explosive. The FAU defensive front will generate enough of a pass rush to pull this off.

Florida Atlantic vs UTSA Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 26, UTSA 20

Florida Atlantic -5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

