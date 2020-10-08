Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: Stadium

Florida Atlantic (1-0) vs Southern Miss (1-3) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Run, run, and run some more. The Southern Miss defensive front has had its moments, but the only time it’s able to slow down a ground game is when the opposing offense is trying to bomb away.

So far, USM is 0-3 when allowing 163 rushing yards or more, and 1-0 when it allowed fewer – but North Texas threw for 339 yards in last weeks loss to the Golden Eagles.

The FAU running game got a big day out of new starting QB Nick Tronti – he ran for a team-high 94 yards and a touchdown – with the team averaging 6.6 yards per carry. The 217 yards helped take over the game, and it has to do that against a USM team that will want to make this a firefight.

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Florida Atlantic passing game might need a little while.

The running game sort of worked, but Tronti struggled throwing it, hitting just 11-of-22 passes for 98 yards. He threw two touchdown passes, but there wasn’t anything happening deep, and the Owls didn’t do anything to control the clock.

Conditioning might matter. Southern Miss was sucking wind in early games, but now it has three games under its belt. Florida Atlantic just got going, but it only held the ball for 22 minutes and had a hard time putting the game away.

Southern Miss might be struggling, but it’s doing a good job at forcing takeaways with nine in the first four games. It could use a +2 turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

FIU’s offense will be better throwing the ball this week, but the win will come from the defense. It had a hard time against the Charlotte passing game last week, but it stiffened when it absolutely had to. It’ll be like that this week, too. USM will outgain FAU, but it won’t capitalize on its chances.

Florida Atlantic vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 31, Southern Miss 23

Florida Atlantic -2, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

