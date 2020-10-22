Florida Atlantic vs Marshall Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Marshall prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Marshall Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV

Network: Stadium

Florida Atlantic (1-0) vs Marshall (4-0) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

At the very least, the team is rested and fresh with just one game played so far and no games since October 3rd. The offensive line had a good first game in the loss to Charlotte, there weren’t any giveaways, and QB Nick Tronti had a decent first game.

The Indiana transfer only hit 11-of-22 passes, but he threw for two scores and ran for a team-high 94 yards and a score. Marshall has a pass rush, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of plays behind the line. The more time Tronti gets, the better.

Why Marshall Will Win

The Herd have been air-tight so far.

They’ve only turned it over three times, they’re phenomenal on third downs on both sides of the ball, and they’ve been great at maintaining a near-perfect offensive balance – rushing for 854 yards and throwing for 897.

The downfield passing game has been great, but Marshall might make this easy – run, control the tempo, and rely on the terrific midrange passing game to keep things moving.

Marshall has kept the ball for over 34 minutes a game. FAU had it for just over 22 minutes against Charlotte.

What’s Going To Happen

Marshall is rolling.

QB Grant Wells has been great, RB Brenden Knox and the ground attack have rocked, and the lines have been outstanding. FAU is going to be good as the season goes on and the team can finally get going, but Marshall is playing too well.

Florida Atlantic vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Marshall 34. Florida Atlantic 16

Marshall -17, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

