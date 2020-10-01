Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Charlotte 49ers prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 4 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: ESPNU

Florida Atlantic (0-0) vs Charlotte (0-1) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

We’re finally here. The Willie Taggart era will get going after a whole slew of delays, and the team is good enough to be deep in the hunt for the Conference USA title, if not win it all again.

Former Indiana Hoosier Nick Tronti will be fine as the new quarterback with a whole slew of excellent receivers to throw to. The passing game will be excellent, the backfield is loaded with options, and the team as a whole should start out just fine.

On the other side, does Charlotte have a passing game?

Why Charlotte Will Win

Before getting hurt, Chris Reynolds only hit 11-of-30 passes in the loss to Appalachian State. The 49er running game is fine with former Northern Illinois star Tre Harbison coming off a good first game.

This isn’t an offense that’s going to show off a whole lot of firepower, so the solid O line has to take control early, own the clock, and expect that FAU isn’t going to be sharp – or have the wind – in the opener.

What’s Going To Happen

The biggest problem for the 49ers is a defensive front that has enough decent players to be okay, but gave up over 300 rushing yards to Appalachian State. Don’t expect FAU to do anything too funky. Run the ball, own third downs, and try to make Charlotte press.

Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 26, Charlotte 17

Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

