FIU vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Game Preview

FIU vs Jacksonville State prediction and game preview.

FIU vs Jacksonville State Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

Network: ESPN3

FIU (0-2) vs Jacksonville State (2-1) Game Preview

Why Jacksonville State Will Win

The Gamecocks haven’t been bad so far, beating Mercer and North Alabama and pushing Florida State way, way too hard in a 41-24 loss – the Seminoles had to roar back in the second half.

QB Zerrick Cooper is a dangerous all-around playmaker who might not be bombing away, but he’s a veteran who knows how to keep things moving. JSU is running well enough, it’s taking advantage of almost every opportunity, and it doesn’t have to worry about a FIU offense that doesn’t have enough of a passing game.

Why FIU Will Win

Here comes the FIU pass rush.

There might not be enough happening offensively to get excited, but against the JSU offensive front, the defensive front should live behind the line. The Gamecocks have found ways to win, but they’re not dominating the clock, they’re not explosive enough, and they pass protection isn’t great.

FIU might have lost, but it got the ground game going to Middle Tennessee with 270 yards. It’s not going to do anything crazy. It’s going to run, and run, and run some more.

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville State will provide enough of a push for FIU to worry – Cooper is accurate enough to keep the passing game working – but the Golden Panthers will run well enough to pull this off.

It’ll be way too close, though.

FIU vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Line

FIU 34. Jacksonville State 23

FIU -10, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

