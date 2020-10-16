FIU vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

FIU vs Charlotte prediction and game preview.

FIU vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPNU

FIU (0-2) vs Charlotte (1-2) Game Preview

Why FIU Will Win

FIU might be 0-2, but it was this close to being 2-0, losing the first two games by a total of five points.

Yeah, that’s part of the deal to win close games, but to start a season and not be totally sharp – especially this season – is expected. The offense isn’t turning the ball over enough to be a problem – it lost just one turnover – and the offense is doing a nice job of moving the ball.

On the other side, the pass rush has been strong with three sacks in each of the first two games, and now it gets to roll against a shaky Charlotte offensive line.

The 49ers are allowing too many plays behind the line, and the defensive side isn’t doing enough to be a bother behind the line. However …

Why Charlotte Will Win

The Charlotte offense has been terrific at controlling the clock. FIU is holding on to the ball for just over 25 minutes per game, and the 49ers are keeping it for close to 35 minutes. That might be a bit strange considering they’re not great on third downs, but they’re controlling games.

It starts with QB Chris Reynolds, who overcame a horrible performance against Appalachian State to throw for over 600 yards with a whole lot of big plays down the field. FIU’s secondary has allowed 288 passing yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Charlotte is finally at home after starting out the season with its first three games on the road. Considering there are three more road games after next week’s date against UTEP, this is a must-win, big moment for the 49ers. They’ll get enough offensive balance to hand FIU yet another close-call loss.

FIU vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Charlotte 27, FIU 23

Charlotte -7, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

