Duke vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs NC State prediction and game preview.

Duke vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ESPN3

NC State (3-1) vs Duke (1-4) Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

For the love of Krzyzewski, stop turning the ball over and everything will be fine.

The pass rush has been terrific, the passing game is uneven but it puts up yards, and the scoring is there, but a nation-high 19 turnovers and a -11 turnover margin screw up everything else.

It’s a bit of a reach to suggest that the record would be night-and-day without the mistakes – besides the turnovers, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play? – but Duke would probably be 3-2 right now if it wasn’t so quick to give it up.

Fortunately, NC State doesn’t take away the ball in bunches. If has five takeaways so far, and it generates pressure, but if Duke can just settle down and not force things, it has a shot to pull this off.

Why NC State Will Win

Turnovers.

Yeah, they’re a thing with Duke, and they don’t appear to be stopping. It managed to beat Syracuse last week despite the four give-ups because the Orange offensive line is really, really bad at blocking, but NC State doesn’t need any extra help.

Very, very quietly, the Wolfpack have been good enough. The secondary will give up yards and every game is a fight, but Devin Leary has settled in at quarterback, the rushing attack is good enough, and the team seems to have figured out how to win.

What’s Going To Happen

It took a really, really, really bad game from Syracuse for Duke to win last week. There’s enough talent in place to be better than it has been, but NC State is playing well despite all the flaws.

Best of all, now NC State is back at home after surviving a three-game road trip going 2-1. It’ll be another shootout fr the Wolfpack, and Duke will have its chances, but three turnovers will be the difference.

Duke vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 38, Duke 31

NC State -4.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

