Duke vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs Charlotte prediction and game preview.

Duke vs Charlotte Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Duke (1-5) vs Charlotte (2-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Charlotte Will Win

Duke isn’t exactly a mess, but it’s not trending upward with star CB Mark Gilbert opting out for the NFL and center Will Taylor suffering an injured knee – to go along with all of the team’s other issues in a 1-5 season.

The Blue Devils have a problem turning the ball over with an ACC-high 22 giveaways so far with three or more in four of the last five games. Charlotte might not have the defensive front that’s going to force a whole lot of errors, but the team leads all of Conference USA in turnover margin as well as time of possession.

The 49ers should be a +2 in turnovers and should have the ball for close to 35 minutes.

Why Duke Will Win

The defense hasn’t been that bad.

It’s been a rough season because of all the turnovers, but the team has been relatively close in game after game – the screw-ups have been a killer.

It sounds crazy, but if Duke can just keep the turnovers to two, it should be okay.

The run defense has held up well against everyone but Virginia Tech, and Charlotte hasn’t been able to run at all against anyone but North Texas and its miserable D.

Duke will be able to throw at will and should be able to hit the 275-yard mark without breathing hard. Just limit the mistakes, limit the mistakes, limit the mistakes …

What’s Going To Happen

Duke won’t limit the mistakes, but it’ll win anyway.

Charlotte hasn’t turned the ball over in the last two games and has only one giveaway in the last three. It should be able to force a few mistakes to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Duke defense will clamp down to pull this off.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Duke vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Duke 34, Charlotte 17

Bet on Duke vs Charlotte with BetMGM

Duke -9.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule