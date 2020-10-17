Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: FOX

Detroit Lions (1-3) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) Game Preview

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Detroit hasn’t been great, but at least it’s not screwing up. It has yet to lose a fumble and Matt Stafford has spread out three interceptions over four games. Jacksonville’s defense doesn’t provide enough thump or pressure to generate any big turnovers that will matter.

The Lion offense has been balanced enough to count on the running game, and it should be able to roll at will against the league’s least-effective pass defense. The Jaguars allow 8.4 yards per throw – an NFL high – and Stafford will keep pressing the passing game deep.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

The Lion defense is absolutely and totally miserable, giving up the most yards in the NFL starting with a horrible secondary. The Jaguar offense might have stalled overall, but the passing game has ripped it up with 657 yards over the last two games. The yards are there, but the consistent production isn’t. For a team that’s struggling on third downs, now it’ll get to have some fun.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville

With D.J. Chark hobbled by an ankle injury, Shenault should see increased targets against a Detroit defense that gives up way too many big plays to decent receivers. Shenault is coming off an uber-efficient seven receptions on eight targets for 79 yards against Houston – now he has to start looking like a true No. 1 target.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is an okay team playing poorly, Jacksonville is a poor team playing okay. The Lion defense will still be the Lion defense – it’ll get lit up for 300 yards – but the offensive side will be efficient enough to get the second win of the season.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Detroit Lions 27, Jacksonville 23

Detroit -3, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

