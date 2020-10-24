Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Detroit Lions (2-3) vs Atlanta Falcons (1-5) Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

Atlanta finally came up with a win, but it was the first time all year the defense allowed fewer than 380 yards – Minnesota only got 365. Detroit’s offense might not be consistent enough, and there needs to be more of a deep passing game, but it came up with over 400 yards in last week’s win over Jacksonville and has the balance to get hot and hit an Atlanta D that gives up big pass play after big pass play.

Why Atlanta Will Win

Run the ball, keep running, and don’t stop the run. Atlanta has the passing game to bomb away against almost anyone, and the running game has been fine, but this needs to be Todd Gurley’s game. Jacksonville was held to 44 rushing yards last week, but on the season, Detroit is giving up close to five yards per carry with the fourth-worst run defense in the league.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE TJ Hockenson, Detroit

Atlanta features one of the worst past defenses in the league and gets hammered by tight ends. You get the sense that Detroit is finding its identity on offense with a diverse stable of three backs, Kenny Golladay for the deep shots, and Hockenson in the Red Zone. Look for Hockenson to extend his two game TD streak against the sad Atlanta defense.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta might have found something now that Raheem Morris is in charge. The offense was good against Minnesota, the defense forced three takeaways, and it was the biggest scoring day of the season. The Falcons won’t be quite that good against Detroit, but they’ll make it two in a row in a wild shootout.

Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Atlanta 36, Detroit 30

Atlanta -2, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

