Denver Broncos vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 1

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: NFL Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Denver Broncos (0-3) vs New York Jets (0-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

What’s going right for the Jets, other than rolling towards the No. 1 overall pick and Trevor Lawrence?

The offense is struggling to score, the offensive line isn’t doing anything for the ground game, and the defensive front is getting pushed around way too easily. The turnovers are a problem – the three in the loss to Indianapolis last week were a killer – for the one team in the NFL to lose every game by double digits.

Denver has a whole slew of issues, but if there are a few manageable third down situations, but Jet defense will be more than happy to stay on the field. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New York Jets Will Win

Brett Rypien … let’s go.

Drew Lock is hurt, Jeff Driskel is Jeff Driskel, and now the franchise is turning to the former Boise State star to run the offense.

The Jet D line hasn’t done nearly enough to get into the backfield, but this is when the run defense has to take over. It wasn’t miserable against Jonathan Taylor and Indy last week, and now it should stuff the Bronco running backs that haven’t been able to get going.

The Broncos are 29th in the NFL in rushing, and now it faces a D that’s going to pin its ears back to get to the new guy under center.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Melvin Gordon, Denver

Can he start to break free? He ran for a touchdown in the opener, caught a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh, and hasn’t been able to do much of anything else the rest of the way, only getting eight carries for 26 yards. The Jets haven’t been totally miserable against the run, and while you don’t want to play anyone in this game, you play Gordon.

What’s Going To Happen

Both offenses are totally miserable, it’ll be like pulling teeth to get any decent production, and the Jet O is going to be worse than the Denver O. The Bronco pass rush has had a rough time getting going, but not this week.

On the plus side, both teams are evenly bad offensively to make this a bit of a fight.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Denver 23, New York Jets 17

Bet on Denver Broncos vs New York Jets with BetMGM

New York Jets -1.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: ANYTHING else

1: THAT debate