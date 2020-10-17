Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: CBS

Denver (1-3) vs New England (2-2) Game Preview

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Assuming everything is as back to normal as possible for both teams, the Broncos have to turn New England into a passing team.

The Patriots – no matter who has been at quarterback – live on the ground with the most rushing attempts, the second-most rushing yards, and the third most rushing scores. Meanwhile, the passing game has been along for the ride. Denver’s secondary has had a problem, but the run defense so far has been solid.

Why New England Patriots Will Win

Drew Lock is still on the sidelines with a shoulder problem, and Cam Newton is back for the Patriots.

Denver doesn’t have enough of a passing game to be a concern considering the ground game is a problem, but the one big issue that should be a killer will be turnovers. The Broncos have given it up eight times so far and only have taken it away twice, with both of those coming in one game.

The Patriots defense isn’t going to give up a thing with the likely Melvin Gordon-less Denver ground game, and there’s not enough to the rest of the offense to worry about.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Tim Patrick, Denver

Patrick is coming off a six-catch, 113-yard, one-score day against the Jets a couple of weeks ago. The Broncos will be without both KJ Hamler and Noah Fant, so it’ll be all about Jerry Jeudy and Patrick for an offense that, again, won’t be doing much of anything on the ground.

What’s Going To Happen

How is Denver going to score? The New England defense might be 11th overall in yards allowed, but it’s got the ability – especially rested – of shutting the Broncos down to a dead stop. It’ll be a low-scoring close battle, but the Patriots will win the turnover battle and control the game throughout.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

New England 30, Denver 16

New England -9, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

