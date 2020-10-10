Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Monday, October 12

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Denver Broncos (1-3) vs New England Patriots (2-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

What’s the New England quarterback situation really like? Cam Newton is apparently close to fine, but is he? Brian Hoyer was bad, Jarrett Stidham – TD pass and all – was worse in the loss to Kansas City, and the offense isn’t going to have its normal rhythm no matter what. The passing game is the third-worst in the NFL – only producing in spurts, but …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The ground game has been great. Cam has had a whole lot to do with it, but the combination of the NFL’s second-best rushing attack and a defense that’s been a rock when needed has been enough to at least put up good fights – the Patriots probably get by Kansas City last week if Newton was able to go. The Denver run defense has been fine so far, but this is the game to run and run some more, helped by …

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Damian Harris, New England

Harris delivered on his pre-injury training camp hype with 17 carries and 100 yards against the Chiefs. His performance raised more eyebrows than anything RB Sony Michel has done since the Super Bowl against the Rams. Go hard on any New England running back at your own peril, but Harris seems like he’s one more good game away from taking over.

What’s Going To Happen

The New England defense owns this. Both teams have shaky quarterback situations, but the Patriots can run, and the Broncos can’t. The Patriot defense takes the ball away, and the Bronco D doesn’t.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

New England 26, Denver 17

Bet on Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots with BetMGM

New England -5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2 (line hasn’t settled yet)

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Eddie Van Halen

1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”