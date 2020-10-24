Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: FOX

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) vs Washington Football Team (1-5) Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The Football Team doesn’t have the pop or or the firepower to keep up if the Cowboys can get up fast. As bad as the Dallas defense might be, now it gets a Washington Football Team with no running game and a passing attack that hasn’t hit 275 yards yet this season. The Washington O doesn’t convert this downs, and it doesn’t go on long drives. Dallas needs to run and control things … more on that in a moment.

Why Washington Will Win

It’s too much to suggest that Dallas has quit, but it sure wasn’t focused and ready to play against Arizona last week. The defense continues to be at a whole other level of awful – allowing 400 yards of total offense or more in four of the six games – all losses. If Washington was ever going to pound the rock, this would be the week. Everyone who can run is doing it without a problem.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Terry McLaurin, Washigton

Despite averaging a whopping 9.5 targets per game, McLaurin has managed to only score one TD. No matter what, against this Dallas D, you start ‘em if you got ‘em. This is an all-time bad Cowboys defense that allowed 30+ points in every game and is ranked 30th against receivers.

What’s Going To Happen

Let Zeke eat … if he can hold on to the loaf of bread.

He made a point of not wanting to fumble anymore, and then he had massive fumbling issues against Arizona. But it’s this simple. Dallas is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 400 yards of total offense, and is 0-4 when it allows more.

Washington has yet to hit the 350-yard mark.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Dallas 34, Washington 20

PICK o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

