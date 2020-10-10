Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Broadcast
Date: Sunday, October 11
Game Time: 4:25 ET
Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Network: CBS
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Dallas Cowboys (1-3) vs New York Giants (0-4) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM
Why New York Giants Will Win
Everyone’s getting fat on this horrendous Dallas defense.
The Cowboys have the third-worst D in the NFL and the worst scoring defense, allowing eight points than Atlanta, 15 more than the Jets, and almost 20 or more than everyone else.
For a team that’s having mega-turnover issues like the Giants are, this is the team to face – Dallas has given it up three times in each of the last three games. However …
Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win
Everyone’s catching a break against the Giant offense.
Not only is New York last in the NFL in scoring, it’s last by a ten-mile wide margin scoring just 47 points so far. The Jets are second-worst, scoring 64 points, and Washington is third with 79 points.
To give Dallas just a wee bit of a pass, it faced four amazing offenses so far. New York hasn’t hit the 300-yard mark in total offense so far. Dak Prescott has thrown for 450 or more in each of his last three games.
– CFN Experts Picks: College Football
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants
The struggling Giant offense finally gets a schedule break with the awful Dallas D – and now it’s time for all the skill parts to roll. Slayton’s yardage may likely come against the prevent defense, but the yards and catches will come.
What’s Going To Happen
There’s a good team somewhere inside that Dallas thing just waiting to come out. This is the week to get Ezekiel Elliott going – it always seems like that, though – and not get into any sort of a crazy firefight.
There isn’t a good team anywhere inside this Giant thing. The ground game isn’t in place to take advantage of the horrendous Cowboy front. Even so, it’s going to be closer than Dallas might like with New York having its shots late.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Prediction, Line
Dallas 26, New York Giants 20
Bet on Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants with BetMGM
Dallas -8.5, o/u: 54
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: Eddie Van Halen
1: Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do”