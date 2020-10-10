Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: CBS

Dallas Cowboys (1-3) vs New York Giants (0-4) Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Everyone’s getting fat on this horrendous Dallas defense.

The Cowboys have the third-worst D in the NFL and the worst scoring defense, allowing eight points than Atlanta, 15 more than the Jets, and almost 20 or more than everyone else.

For a team that’s having mega-turnover issues like the Giants are, this is the team to face – Dallas has given it up three times in each of the last three games. However …

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

Everyone’s catching a break against the Giant offense.

Not only is New York last in the NFL in scoring, it’s last by a ten-mile wide margin scoring just 47 points so far. The Jets are second-worst, scoring 64 points, and Washington is third with 79 points.

To give Dallas just a wee bit of a pass, it faced four amazing offenses so far. New York hasn’t hit the 300-yard mark in total offense so far. Dak Prescott has thrown for 450 or more in each of his last three games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants

The struggling Giant offense finally gets a schedule break with the awful Dallas D – and now it’s time for all the skill parts to roll. Slayton’s yardage may likely come against the prevent defense, but the yards and catches will come.

What’s Going To Happen

There’s a good team somewhere inside that Dallas thing just waiting to come out. This is the week to get Ezekiel Elliott going – it always seems like that, though – and not get into any sort of a crazy firefight.

There isn’t a good team anywhere inside this Giant thing. The ground game isn’t in place to take advantage of the horrendous Cowboy front. Even so, it’s going to be closer than Dallas might like with New York having its shots late.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Dallas 26, New York Giants 20

Dallas -8.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

