Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Game Preview

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals prediction and game preview.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Broadcast

Date: Monday October 19

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: ESPN

Dallas Cowboys (2-3) vs Arizona Cardinals (3-2) Game Preview

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

Dallas won a football game again, but its defense is still totally miserable. It’s last in the NFL in points allowed, and it’s 0-3 when allowing more than 380 yards. The Arizona offense had a few problems when games got into a grind, but it has hit the 377-yard mark in four of the five games and is 3-0 when going over 400 yards. The Arizona Cardinals will come up with more than 400 yards.

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

With the loss of Dak Prescott, nothing is supposed to stop with the offense, but there will be adjustments. Expect the team to do what it should’ve been doing all along and running Ezekiel Elliott more. The Cowboys are 20th in the NFL in rushing attempts, and that’s about to change against an Arizona run defense that’s okay, but can be hit for well over 100 yards per game so far. However, all eyes will be on …

Fantasy Player To Watch

QB Andy Dalton, Dallas

Dak Prescott was on a historic statistical pace – partly because he’s great, and partly because his defense is a disaster – and now it’s up to Dalton to step right in and keep it all going. Don’t be totally shocked it he’s able to put up the big yards like Prescott did, hitting 9-of-12 passes for 111 yards after stepping in last week. Yeah, in this offense, he really might be one of the top starters.

What’s Going To Happen

The Dallas defense is still really, really bad. The team might be inspired this week, and the offense might finally figure out that it needs to feed No. 21 and keep feeding him. The Cowboys will come up with their share of good scoring drives, but this will be the Kyler Murray show – he has never lost in AT&T Stadium in high school on through college.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Arizona 37, Dallas 31

Arizona -1, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

