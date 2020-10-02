Cowboys vs Browns Prediction, Game Preview

Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cowboys vs Browns Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 4

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: FOX

Dallas Cowboys (1-2) vs Cleveland Browns (1-2) Game Preview

Why Browns Will Win

Go ahead and keep throwing on the Cowboys, and it”ll work.

To be fair, anyone would struggle against Matt Ryan, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson, but the secondary really has been mediocre – allowing nine touchdowns so far – while doing next to nothing to own the clock or go on long drives.

Turnovers have been a bit of a problem, too. Cleveland should be +2 in the turnover battle and should own field position – the field will look tilted at times. However …

Why Cowboys Will Win

It’s not like Cleveland has the offense to take advantage of the shaky Dallas D.

The running game has been great, but the passing game has thrown for the second-fewest yards so far. Yes, the passing production isn’t there because the team spends so much time running, but Baker Mayfield is only connecting on 62% of his passes and isn’t hitting enough big throws.

Dallas is far better equipped to get into a shootout.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas

At least in fantasy world, Buffalo’s Josh Allen is on an epic tear, and Seattles’s Russell Wilson has been magnificent, but Dak has gone to another level this season, too.

Forget what Jerry Jones might have said about Prescott not being able to pull out a late win against Seattle like Tony Romo might have – fantasy owners don’t care. Two straight games with 450 passing yards or more, three rushing scores, five touchdown passes – he has been fantastic.

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas is one miracle against Atlanta away from being 0-3, but the team really is good. The Browns got the benefit of playing Cincinnati and Washington over the last two weeks, while Dallas has losses to the Rams and Seattle on the schedule.

This week, the Cowboys won’t have to deal with any drama. It’ll get up early, let Ezekiel Elliott and the running game work, and get out with a normal, non-miraculous win.

Cowboys vs Browns Prediction, Line

Dallas 34, Cleveland 24

Dallas -4.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

