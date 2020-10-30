Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 36-12, ATS: 21-20, Point Total: 27-11
UTSA at Florida Atlantic
12:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -5, o/u: 47.5
Rice at Southern Miss
3:00 ESPN3
Line: Southern Miss -1.5, o/u: 59.5
UAB at Louisiana Tech
3:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -12, o/u: 47.5
Charlotte at Duke
7:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 56
WKU at BYU
10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -28.5, o/u: 51.5
North Texas at UTEP
Postponed
Marshall at FIU
Postponed