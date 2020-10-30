Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

Fearless Predictions

Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 9

By October 30, 2020 1:11 am

By |

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 36-12, ATS: 21-20, Point Total: 27-11

UTSA at Florida Atlantic

12:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -5, o/u: 47.5

Rice at Southern Miss

3:00 ESPN3
Line: Southern Miss -1.5, o/u: 59.5

UAB at Louisiana Tech

3:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -12, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Charlotte at Duke

7:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 56

WKU at BYU

10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -28.5, o/u: 51.5

North Texas at UTEP

Postponed

Marshall at FIU

Postponed

– Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Charlotte, Conference USA, Conference USA, Fearless Predictions, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, News, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Schedules, Southern Miss, Teams Conferences, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, Week 9, WKU

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home