Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8
Friday, October 23
Jacksonville State at FIU
7:00 ESPN3
Line: FIU -10.5, o/u: 59.5
Louisiana at UAB
8:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: UAB -1, o/u: 49.5
Saturday, October 24
UTEP at Charlotte
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Charlotte -14.5, o/u: 51
Southern Miss at Liberty
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 63
Florida Atlantic at Marshall
2:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -16.5, o/u: 51
Middle Tennessee at Rice
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Rice -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Chattanooga at WKU
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Louisiana Tech at UTSA
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Louisiana Tech -1.5, o/u: 53
