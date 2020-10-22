Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

By CollegeFootballNews.com | October 22, 2020 12:33 pm

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Friday, October 23

7:00 ESPN3

Line: FIU -10.5, o/u: 59.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

8:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: UAB -1, o/u: 49.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 24

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Charlotte -14.5, o/u: 51

– Bet on this at BetMGM

1:00 ESPN3

Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 63

– Bet on this at BetMGM

2:30 Stadium

Line: Marshall -16.5, o/u: 51

– Bet on this at BetMGM

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Rice -3.5, o/u: 50.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

4:00 ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

– Bet on this at BetMGM

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Louisiana Tech -1.5, o/u: 53

– Bet on this at BetMGM