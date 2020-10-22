Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Conference USA

By October 22, 2020 12:33 pm

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Friday, October 23

Jacksonville State at FIU

7:00 ESPN3
Line: FIU -10.5, o/u: 59.5
Louisiana at UAB

8:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: UAB -1, o/u: 49.5
Saturday, October 24

UTEP at Charlotte

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Charlotte -14.5, o/u: 51
Southern Miss at Liberty

1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 63
Florida Atlantic at Marshall

2:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -16.5, o/u: 51
Middle Tennessee at Rice

3:30 ESPN3
Line: Rice -3.5, o/u: 50.5
Chattanooga at WKU

4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Louisiana Tech at UTSA

8:00 ESPNU
Line: Louisiana Tech -1.5, o/u: 53
