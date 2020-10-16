Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 29-7, ATS: 16-15, Point Total: 21-7

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

WKU at UAB

1:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -12.5, o/u: 45
Army at UTSA

1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -8, o/u: 50
North Texas at Middle Tennessee

5:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Middle Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 72
Marshall at Louisiana Tech

6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -13, o/u: 51.5
Southern Miss at UTEP

7:30 ESPN2
Line: Southern Miss -6.5, o/u: 54.5
FIU at Charlotte

Postponed

