Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 25-6, ATS: 15-11, Point Total: 17-6
UTSA at BYU
3:30 ESPN2
Line: BYU -34.5, o/u: 63
Middle Tennessee at FIU
4:00 ESPNU
Line: FIU -4, o/u: 56.5
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
4:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -2, o/u: 56.5
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Louisiana Tech -14.5, o/u: 52
Marshall at WKU
7:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -7.5, o/u: 44.5
Charlotte at North Texas
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Charlotte -3, o/u: 67.5
