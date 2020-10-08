Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 25-6, ATS: 15-11, Point Total: 17-6

UTSA at BYU

3:30 ESPN2
Line: BYU -34.5, o/u: 63
Middle Tennessee at FIU

4:00 ESPNU
Line: FIU -4, o/u: 56.5
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

4:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -2, o/u: 56.5
UTEP at Louisiana Tech

7:30 ESPN2
Line: Louisiana Tech -14.5, o/u: 52
Marshall at WKU

7:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -7.5, o/u: 44.5
Charlotte at North Texas

8:00 ESPNU
Line: Charlotte -3, o/u: 67.5
