Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Conference USA

Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By 1 hour ago

By |

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 20-6, ATS: 12-9, Point Total: 13-5

Friday, October 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU

9:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -24, o/u: 59
Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 3

UTSA at UAB

12:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -20.5, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

4:00 ESPNU
Line: Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/u: 62.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

WKU at Middle Tennessee

5:00 ESPN3
Line: WKU -7, o/u: 54
Bet on this at BetMGM

Southern Miss at North Texas

7:30 Stadium
Line: North Texas -1, o/u: 71.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , CFN, Charlotte, Conference USA, Conference USA, Fearless Predictions, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, News, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Schedules, Southern Miss, Teams Conferences, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, Week 5, WKU

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home