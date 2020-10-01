Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 20-6, ATS: 12-9, Point Total: 13-5
Friday, October 2
Louisiana Tech at BYU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -24, o/u: 59
Saturday, October 3
UTSA at UAB
12:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -20.5, o/u: 54.5
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/u: 62.5
WKU at Middle Tennessee
5:00 ESPN3
Line: WKU -7, o/u: 54
Southern Miss at North Texas
7:30 Stadium
Line: North Texas -1, o/u: 71.5
