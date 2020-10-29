Colorado State vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado State vs Fresno State prediction and game preview.

Colorado State vs Fresno State Broadcast

Date: Friday, October 29

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado State (0-0) vs Fresno State (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Colorado State Will Win

Where did it go wrong in Fresno State’s 34-19 loss to Hawaii at home last Saturday?

The Bulldogs were able to move the ball well, but they turned it over four times, and shockingly against a Hawaii team – even with its new coaching staff under Todd Graham – the run defense got destroyed.

Fresno State gave up 323 yards on the ground, and new Ram head man Steve Addazio is going to want get the attack rolling right away. There’s a good mix of speed and thump in the Colorado State backfield, the offensive line will be okay – at least that’s the hope – and the passing attack should have enough to stretch the field in the opener.

Colorado State has tape on Fresno State. It’ll get running. However …

Why Fresno State Will Win

Fresno State QB Jake Haener threw three interceptions in the opener, but he’s a talent who should settle in.

So many teams across the board are a whole lot better than they looked in their openers, and that should be Fresno State. The timing away a bit off, RB Ronnie Rivers didn’t get rolling, and it was hard to get control of the game with Hawaii running so well.

However, the talent and pieces are there on offense to more balanced – the running game isn’t going to be that mediocre too often – and the defensive line should once again be great at getting into the backfield. The Bulldogs generated four sacks last week, and they should live behind the line against a new-look Ram offensive front that will be good in time, but has to be sharp from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado State’s offense will try to run right away, but it’ll have limited success against a Fresno State defense that’s going fix the glitch after not being able to handle Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro when it took off.

The Bulldog O will still sputter a bit, but it’ll have a sharper all-around Game 2. Being at home doesn’t mean what it normally does, but Fresno State isn’t losing two in a row.

– Week 9 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Colorado State vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 31, Colorado State 27

Bet on Colorado St vs Fresno St with BetMGM

Colorado State -1.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 9 College Football Schedule