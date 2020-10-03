Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado

Colorado football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season.

Colorado Football Schedule 2020

Nov. 7 UCLA 

Nov. 14 at Stanford 

Nov. 21 Arizona State 

Nov. 28 at USC 

Dec. 5 at Arizona 

Dec. 11 Utah 

Missed: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State

