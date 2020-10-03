Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season James Snook-USA TODAY Sports Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season Colorado Colorado Football Schedule: Pac-12 7 Game Season By CollegeFootballNews.com 2 minutes ago shares share tweet pin sms send email By CollegeFootballNews.com | 2 minutes ago Colorado football schedule with the Pac-12 7 game season. Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Nov. 7 UCLA Nov. 14 at Stanford Nov. 21 Arizona State Nov. 28 at USC Dec. 5 at Arizona Dec. 11 Utah Missed: Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State Colorado football game schedule, Colorado football game schedule 2020, Colorado football schedule, Colorado football schedule 2020, Colorado football schedule 2020 analysis, Colorado football schedule game times, Colorado football schedule prediction, Colorado football schedule record, Colorado football schedule results, Colorado football schedule tickets, 2020 Preview, 2020 Schedules, CFN, Colorado, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, PAC-12, Pac-12, Schedules, Teams Conferences shares share tweet pin sms send email